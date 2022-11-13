'It's karma': Mohammed Shami responds to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan lose T20 World Cup final

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took a dig at former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on social media after England won the T20 World Cup 2022 title on Sunday. England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final after successfully chasing down the target of 138 runs with an over to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Many had touted Pakistan to repeat their feat from the 1992 ODI World Cup where the Imran Khan-led side went on to beat England in the final to win their maiden World Cup trophy. However, their World Cup dream was shattered by England, who produced an emphatic all-round performance to clinch their second title.

Following Pakistan's loss in the final, Akhtar took to Twitter to share a heartbreak emoji to express his disappointment. Shami was quick to respond to Akhtar's tweet and said it was 'Karma'.

While the reason behind Shami's response is not known, some fans were quick to point out the former Pakistan pacer had questioned the senior Indian pacer's selection in the T20 World Cup squad. Shami was roped in as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah by the Indian team ahead of the start of the tournament in Australia.

In the final at the MCG on Sunday, England won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. The openers got off too a cautious start but England soon started making inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up with Sam Curran and Adil Rashid running riot with the ball.

Curran picked up a three-wicket haul while conceding only 12 runs off his fur overs, while Rashid finished his four overs with excellent figures of 2/22. With the help of the duo's bowing heroics, England managed to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, England got off to a shaky start losing both Alex Hales (1) and Philip Salt (10) cheaply but a fiery start from Jos Buttler, who scored 26 off 17 balls ensured his team didn't lag behind when it came to run rate. Ben Stkes then scored a match-winning 52 off 49 deliveries to take his team home comfortably.