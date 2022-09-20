Roger Federer doubtful to take part in farewell Laver Cup tournament, will make a last-minute decision

Roger Federer might be forced to miss the upcoming Laver Cup 2022 due to persistent injury concerns and is all set to take a last-minute call on his participation in the tournament. The Swiss legend announced last week he will be retiring from tennis after the Laver Cup - which will be his last official tournament.

Federer has already arrived in London to take part in the event but he might pull out at the last minute depending on his physical condition. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has undergone a series of knee operations in the last few years and is yet to return to optimum fitness level.

His fans can be in for huge disappointment as they were eagerly waiting to get a final glimpse of the Swiss marvel at the Laver Cup. The tournament is set to get underway on September 23 at the O2 Arena in London where Team Europe will take on the Team World.

However, as per Federer's trainer Pierre Paganini, the Swiss legend's participation remains in doubt due to persistent injury issues. "He will probably decide that at the last moment," Paganini told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"He is trained to have as much information as possible about whether it's a good idea or not," he added.

Federer's last Grand Slam triumph came at the 2018 Australian Open where he defeated Marin Cilic in the final to claim his 20th title. The Swiss ace made it to the final of Wimbledon in 2019 despite injury troubles but went down in the final against rival Novak Djokovic.

His trainer claimed Federer had made up his mind to hang up his boots in July this year and it was not only about the persistent knee injury but also playing for so long in his career had clearly taken a toll on his body.

"When he started combining the different training elements, he has noticed that he has to make more and more detours and put in extra effort," Paganini said.

"It's not just about the knee. Roger has played a lot of matches in his career and put his body under extreme strain," he explained.

The Laver Cup this year is all set to feature the Big Three - Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who will all be playing for Team Europe alongside the likes of Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Team World, on the other hand, will feature the likes of Taylor Fritz, US Open finalist Frances Tiafoe and Alex De Minaur among others.