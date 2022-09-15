Roger Federer announces retirement: Unbelievable milestones in tennis legend's career
Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 07:53 PM(IST)
Roger Federer, one of the biggest names in world tennis, has announced his retirement. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has achieved a number of massive milestones. Here's a look at some of them -
Between 2003 and 2006, Roger Federer won every single Grand Slam final that he featured in. While Bjorn Borg won his first six Grand Slam finals, Federer remains the only person to win seven.
(Photograph:AFP)
Wimbledon - US Open double
Roger Federer is the only player in tennis history to win both the Wimbledon and US Open titles in 4 consecutive years (between 2004 and 2007).
(Photograph:AFP)
24 consecutive wins in tournament finals
Roger Federer did not wait for long before he started breaking records in the world of tennis. Between the Vienna Open in 2003 and the Bangkok Open in 2005, he registered 24 consecutive wins in tournament finals.
(Photograph:AFP)
Impressive run in two Grand Slams
Roger Federer is the only player ever to register 40-match win streaks both at the US Open (2004 to 2009) as well as Wimbledon (2003 to 2008).
(Photograph:AFP)
65 back-to-back wins on grass
Roger Federer's dominance on grass courts is legendary and during his career, he has won 19 titles on the surface. However, his most memorable achievement came between 2003 and 2008 when he claimed 65 victories on the trot.
(Photograph:AFP)
37 consecutive weeks at the top
Roger Federer became the World No 1 after winning the Australian Open title in 2004 and stayed there for a record 237 weeks. Jimmy Conners comes a distant second with 159 weeks.