Rishabh Pant to open, Shreyas Iyer to return? India's predicted playing XI for 3rd T20I against South Africa

India will be looking to continue their winning momentum and put their bowling attack to the test when they lock horns with South Africa in the third and final T20I in Indore on Tuesday. The Men in Blue have already clinched the series with back-to-back wins in the first two games but the dead rubber remains a crucial one for them as they look to finalise their pace attack for T20 World Cup 2022.

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out and Mohammed Shami not part of the ongoing series, Mohammed Siraj might finally get a chance to showcase his skills in the third T20I against the Proteas. He was roped in as Bumrah's replacement in the series but is yet to get a game.

If Shami replaces Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, Siraj might get a spot in the reserves considering he impresses with his bowling against the visitors. India's death bowling woes were there for everyone to see as the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel were taken to the cleaners in the high-scoring 2nd T20I.

India have rested KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for the final game and are likely to open with Rishabh Pant or Suryakumar Yadav. While Yadav has been firing all cylinders at no.4, Pant hasn't got a chance to bat yet in the ongoing series against South Africa.

While Pant is likely to get an opportunity in the top order, Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the squad, is likely to walk into the playing XI in the absence of Kohli and Rahul. India might not play a specialist spinner as they would like to include one of Siraj or Umesh Yadav as an extra pacer in what is their final game ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India's predicted playing XI for the 3rd T20I against South Africa:

Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj/Umesh Yadav