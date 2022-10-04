Hardik Pandya sends heartfelt message to Jasprit Bumrah after pacer gets ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a heartfelt message to his teammate Jasprit Bumrah after the fast bowler was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. BCCI on Monday confirmed Bumrah will not feature in the T20 World Cup starting in Australia later this month following an assessment of the pacer's injury by the board's medical team.

Bumrah, who has been dealing with back issues for a long time now, had missed the Asia Cup earlier this year owing to a back injury. He made his return in the T20I series against Australia last month and played only two games before his injury resurfaced.

Bumrah suffered a back stress fracture which ruled him out of India's ongoing T20I series against South Africa as he was replaced by Mohammed Siraj. While there were hopes he could recover in time for the T20 World Cup, BCCI confirmed his ouster to bring an end to speculations surrounding his participation in the tournament.

Breaking his silence for the first time after being ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022, Bumrah took to social media to say he was 'gutted' about missing the tournament.

"I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," he wrote on social media.

I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

Bumrah has been receiving messages of support from all corners ever since he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup, with his Indian teammates also wishing him a speedy recovery. Hardik sent a heartfelt message to the Indian pacer wishing him a strong comeback.

My Jassi Come back stronger like you always do @Jaspritbumrah93 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 3, 2022

Bumrah's absence is set to be a huge blow for the Indian team's chances at the T20 World Cup in Australia. One of the best fast bowlers in the world at present, Bumrah was India's finest strike bowler, who has been equally good with the new ball and in the death overs, over the years.

While BCCI is yet to name an official replacement for the injured pacer, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik among others are reportedly in contention to replace him in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.