RCB vs UPW- WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz playing XI, pitch | All you need to know

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kick-started on Friday with a series of performances by celebrities at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The first match was between last edition’s finalists Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). In the second match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will lock heads at the same venue on Saturday (Feb 24).

The England captain Heather Knight, who was playing for the RCB pulled out of this season in January. Knight is replaced by South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, who has featured in 30 ODIs and 46 T20Is for her country team.

Similarly, UP Warriorz’s Lauren Bell has been replaced by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu after Bell withdrew from the season. Among the most powerful hitters in the game, the Lankan captain is also one of the most experienced players, having featured in over 120 T20Is. Known for her attacking batting, Chamari is the only Lankan woman to have scored a century in T20Is.

Here are all the details ahead of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: Predicted playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs formats. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease.

While it’s a batting paradise in the shorter format of the game, the track tends to help the pacers in Test cricket. One of the few Indian grounds to boast of a pitch with plenty of spice, many pacers have loved exhibiting their wares in the five-day version of the game.

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: Weather report

The weather at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 22 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 13 km/h with 46 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz live streaming

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will take place on Saturday, 24 February.

The first match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between RCB and UPW will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- RCB vs UPW: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana