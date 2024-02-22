Delhi Capitals’ skipper Meg Lanning is all set for the latest season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as five teams will compete for the top prize. The WPL 2024 season will start on Friday (Feb 23) as Lanning’s Delhi Capitals take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The contest will be a repeat of the 2023 WPL final as Lanning reflected on the team’s intentions ahead of the upcoming season. Just 2️⃣ legends of the game having a conversation 💬💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL #SouravGanguly #MegLanning pic.twitter.com/6QkEbgs1gt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 22, 2024 × Lanning clears intentions

"Even last year our focus was to create a good system, good routines and follow it. And it's no different this time around. These were the very things that gave us the kind of results it did last year," the 34-year-old said on the eve of the WPL opener.

"Like last year, we weren't expecting too much from ourselves or trying to do too many things. We just want to keep it very simple like last time. Be relaxed, be in the moment and keep doing the right things,” Lanning added.

Lanning will look to get the missing piece in the puzzle for the Delhi Capitals when her side starts the WPL campaign on Friday. Delhi will be one of the favourites to clinch the WPL title having topped the league standings in the 2023 season. Lanning will have the aid of Indian star Jemimah Rodrigues while the likes of Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp will also come in handy for the 2023 runners-up.

DC were beaten by Mumbai Indians in a one-sided final in Mumbai last season but will look to exact revenge in Friday’s contest. Both DC and MI play four matches in Bengaluru before they turn their attention to Delhi for the second leg of the competition.