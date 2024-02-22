India vs England 2024, 4th Test, Ranchi - Match preview and result prediction

India and England are ready to face off in the fourth Test in Ranchi starting on Friday (Feb 23). The hosts lead the five-match series 2-1, while Bazball-bound England looks to make a stunning comeback and script history. England named its playing XI on Thursday, bringing in a fresh face for the do-or-die clash. Here is the match preview and result prediction of India vs England 2024 fourth Test in Ranchi.

Match Preview

Unavailability and injuries to a few top players could bother Rohit Sharma, but wins in back-to-back games will keep India’s nose in front.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit and Shubman Gill are three batters in form and would like to continue dominating the way they have done thus far, mainly Jaiswal, who has notched up two double centuries in three matches. The onus would again fall on the lesser-experienced middle-order, with India likely to play Devdutt Padikkal ahead of underperforming Rajat Patidar.

Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin attack, while Mohammed Siraj will likely have a new partner in Akash Deep.

On the flip side, the touring England Team has made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed, respectively. Their unchanged batting line-up would look to bounce from the Rajkot thrashing, with a focus on Jonny Bairstow, who will appear in his 99th Test.

The under-fire Joe Root will also have all eyeballs on him after he made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the previous game.

Pitch report and result prediction –

The Ranchi pitch will assist spinners, with Stokes calling it ‘interesting’ after the first look.

Although England will be upbeat to bounce back and put everything at stake in this Test, hosts India will walk in as the favourites with three top-of-the-line spinners hogging the limelight.

Predicted Playing XIs of both teams –

India’s predicted XI – Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.