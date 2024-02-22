IND v ENG: Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir return as England name playing XI for Ranchi Test

Seamer Ollie Robinson and rookie Shoaib Bashir return to the side as England named the playing XI for the Ranchi Test, starting on Friday (Feb 23). Ben Stokes-led team dropped pacer Mark Wood and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed for the do-or-die clash as they seek a comeback in his five-match series after trailing by 2-1.

Here is England’s playing XI for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi –

Zak ⁠Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir

Robinson returns to the Test side for the first time since pulling up with a back spasm in the first innings of the third Ashes Test against Australia last year. Robinson will join veteran James Anderson in the bowling attack, who bowled 38 overs in the third Test in Rajkot, returning with just one wicket.

With the pitch on offer in Ranchi likely to assist spinners, off-spinner Bashir will play alongside England’s best bowler thus far, Tom Hartley. In the absence of Ahmed, the second-highest wicket-taker for his team with 11 scalps from three matches, the onus will fall on the finger spinners to lead England to level the series.

As Stokes called the Ranchi surface ‘interesting’, referring to it as a spin paradise, Hartley and Bashir should get some purchase from the wicket. Alongside them, Joe Root – the bowler will likely come in handy, as he did in the previous matches.

Meanwhile, Dan Lawrence is one name considered to be roped in ahead of Bashir; however, England went ahead with Bashir, providing them the balance they needed to win the fourth match.

Focus on Jonny, Foakes

England has backed the unchanged batting order to deliver in this do-or-die game. Although only the openers – Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are among the runs, with Duckett scoring a hundred in the previous match, England would want the out-of-touch middle-order to start making noises in this game, with the focus on Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes.

Bairstow, playing his 99th Test, will be keen on producing a match-winning knock when his team requires the most.