Sachin Tendulkar plays cricket with locals in Kashmir, shares heartfelt video – WATCH

Veteran India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying his time with his family in Gulmarg, Kashmir while playing cricket with some locals on the streets. The now-retired cricketer spent some time off his travelling itinerary and indulged in playing cricket with the local fans, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces.

The World Cup winner with India Sachin shared a heartfelt video on his social media on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN!’ Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN! pic.twitter.com/rAG9z5tkJV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 22, 2024 × Guarded from all corners as he should be, Sachin smiled and giggled with the locals while playing a few cheeky shots, including a sweep shot towards the finer fine-leg area.

In the video, Sachin also challenged the bowler to get him out on the last ball as he held the cricket bat upside down; the bowler, however, failed to get Little Master’s wicket.

Sachin got some pictures clicked with the locals later on.

Sachin’s family trip

Sachin, travelling to the picturesque Kashmir alongside his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, visited the Aman Setu Bridge - the last point on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Master Blaster interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post near Aman Setu, the officials said.

In Uri, he played gully cricket with some local fans as the younger boys happily noticed and learned from the best in the game.

Sachin also visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and even stopped by Pahalgam in southern Kashmir. The first bat given to me was by my sister and it was a Kashmir willow bat. Ab main yahan hoon to Kashmir willow ko to milna banta hai! 🏏



P.S: An interesting fact; some of my favourite bats had only about 5-6 grains. How many grains do your bats have? pic.twitter.com/SMI7bFevCW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2024 × Sachin-Sachin chants

Besides, in a viral video on the internet, passengers on a flight were seen chanting ‘Sachin Sachin’ as he greeted everyone with utmost humbleness and respect, as he often does. His co-passengers clapping for him made Sachin visibly emotional. ‘Sachin Sachin’ Chant in the Flight 😍 pic.twitter.com/AltxQVhvLH — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 20, 2024 × Meanwhile, even after his retirement, Sachin remains the most influential figure in India and world cricket, continuing to associate himself with the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League as their icon.