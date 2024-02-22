The Mumbai Indians are all set to start their Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaign on Friday (Feb 23) as they take on Delhi Capitals in the curtain-raiser contest at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The contest will be a repeat of the 2023 WPL final where Mumbai got the better of Delhi to be crowned the maiden champions. Now in search of another title, MI have bolstered their squad with the addition of Fatima Jaffer who will apply her trade under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians) × Who is Fatima Jaffer?

Fatima Jaffer, the daughter of the well-known coach in Mumbai’s cricketing circles, Kaleem Jaffer, the niece of former India opener and Mumbai domestic legend Wasim Jaffer. She is also the sister of up-and-coming Mumbai batter, Armaan Jaffer and is carrying on the family cricketing baton.

“I was around seven or eight when I first started to play cricket. It was my father’s decision. He asked me to play cricket because he wanted one of the girls from the family to play cricket,” Fatima said ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

“He never stopped me from doing anything. He always encouraged me to play cricket. Even when I’m not doing well, he comes up to me and encourages me. There’s no major difference between Kaleem Jaffer the father and Kaleem Jaffer the coach. We mostly discuss only cricket even at home,” Fatima added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami to miss full season to undergo surgery for ankle injury

MI are one of the favourites to clinch the WPL in its second edition as they look to start the season on the front foot. Last season Harmanpreet’s side won six matches in the league stage before winning Eliminator and the Final. They finished runners-up in the league stage and along with Delhi Capitals were the most successful team in the league stage with 12 points.