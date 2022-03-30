RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 prediction: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Match 6 of the ongoing IPL 2022 edition will see the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday evening (March 30).

This will be the second game for both the franchises in the 15th season. While the new edition has just began, KKR will be confident with their spirited start as they romped past the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the season-opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Everything clicked for the KKR unit, with early strikes from the pacers to spinners choking the CSK batters before their batters led them to an easy win.

If one has to be critical and point out a few flaws, KKR bowlers did go for a few in the last few overs as CSK managed to post 131 for 5. At one stage, it seemed they would be restricted to anything below 120. On the other hand, KKR closed the run-chase in the penultimate over. Nonetheless, it was a big win and the newly-formed KKR franchise made a statement in their first encounter.

On the other hand, similar problems persist with the RCB franchise. The three-time runners-up rode on fine knocks from skipper Faf du Plessis (88), Virat Kohli's 29-ball 41* and Dinesh Karthik's 14-ball 32 not out to post 205-2 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in their season-opener versus the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Nonetheless, their death-bowling didn't stand up as RCB conceded the game in the final over, losing by five wickets.

Match prediction for KKR vs RCB clash: The venue is expected to remain good for batters. Expect some big hits from the likes of Faf, Kohli, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer, Karthik, Venkatesh Iyer, etc. Both teams will fancy bowling first. If RCB lose the toss and are made to bowl second, their death-bowling will once again be challenged. On the other hand, KKR have variety in their bowling department, which gives them a certain edge for the encounter.