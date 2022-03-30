IPL 2022: RR captain Sanju Samson gives cheeky reply to Danny Marrison's title-drought question post SRH win

Match 5 of the IPL 2022 edition saw the one-time winner Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday evening (March 29).

It was the first game in Pune in the ongoing IPL season and it produced a run-fest with Rajasthan posting 210-6 in 20 overs and, later, defending the total by 61 runs. After starts from Jos Buttler (35) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20), skipper Sanju Samson upped the ante for RR along with Devdutt Padikkal's 29-ball 41 and rapid knocks from Shimron Hetmyer (13-ball 32) - Riyan Parag (9-ball 12*) as RR went big with the bat. In reply, Yuzvendra Chahal's 3 for 22 and twin strikes each from Trent Boult-Prasidh Krishna restricted Kane Williamson & Co. for a moderate 149-7.

With this, RR took the top spot in the points table with a healthy NRR of 3.050. After missing out on the playoffs since 2018, ending at the bottom in IPL 2020 and at the seventh position last year, RR have started off nicely. However, they would be desperate to remain consistent and go the distance this time around, in a bid to claim their second IPL title. They were the first-ever IPL champions, in 2008, however, have fallen behind since then.

Thus, at the post-match presentation, Danny Marrison tried putting Samson in a spot and asked him if he feels it is 'about time to get that IPL trophy back in the RR cabinet' this time around. To this, Samson had a cheeky response up his sleeves and said, "I think every season we come with great dreams. I think it's a franchise that really takes care of its players. It doesn't give too much pressure as you're giving me right now,” Samson told commentator Morrison after the match. “It likes to keep it as simple as possible. They trust the players throughout the tournament.”

"We will take it one game at a time. We know it's a really tough tournament, lot of good sides and I think we will keep it simple and see how it goes," he added.