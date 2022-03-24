Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Hardik Pandya's possible return to Team India

A lot of focus will be on all-rounder Hardik Pandya when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 kicks off on March 26. Pandya was selected by Gujarat Titans ahead of the mega auction and he will be leading the new franchise this season. While he has been cleared to bowl this time, he has played in the recent past mainly as a batsman due to various fitness issues and surgeries.

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri believes that if Pandya cannot start bowling again, he will not be able to make it spot in India squad ahead of the T20 World Cup just based on his batting.

Also read | MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

"In the top five, there's a lot of muscle there. If anyone's occupying the position Nos. 5, 6 onwards, he'll have to bring that extra department to the game. That is why from Hardik's point of view, from India's point of view, from the Gujarat team's point of view, it's extremely important that he strings those two or three overs together because if he does and bowls with even limited success, he becomes an automatic choice in the Indian team," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

Shastri added that the No 6 position in the national side is now fixed for an all-rounder.

Also read | IPL 2022: Jadeja's 'first reactions' after becoming CSK captain - Watch

"I think the all-rounder's position at No. 6 for sure. Ideally someone in the top-five who can bowl two or three overs. That takes the pressure off the captain. It gives him then six and a half bowlers from whom he can choose. That will be one area I'll be looking at very closely. And of course, the fast bowling and fielding. I'm not really worried about the batting. Batting is there," he said.

Gujarat Titans will kick off their campaign on Monday against Lucknow Super Giants.