Rafael Nadal, Ruud or Alcaraz? Who will take the No. 1 spot after Daniil Medvedev's US Open exit

World number one Daniil Medvedev bowed out of the US Open 2022 edition, losing to Australia's Nick Krygios in the fourth round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. In a pulsating battle, Medvedev went down to the Wimbledon 2022 runners-up as he lost 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Given the Russian was the defending champion, his exit has surely made heads turn as the ongoing edition will now surely see a new winner in men's singles this year.

Well, Medvedev's exit not only means the men's singles category will see a new champion this time around at the US Open, but the Russian will also lose his top spot in the ATP rankings. Thus, a new world number one is also on the cards following the 26-year-old's early exit. Spain's Rafael Nadal is a favourite to reclaim the top spot as he remains in the race to bag the top prize in the last Grand Slam of the year. As per the ATP website, young guns Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud can also be crowned the No. 1 spot if they go the distance and clinch the title.

ALSO READ | US Open: Nick Kyrgios knocks out defending champion Daniil Medvedev

After the match, a jubilant Kyrgios said during an on-court interview at Arthur Ashe Stadium, "It was an amazing match. Daniil is the defending champion so there's a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well. I've been playing amazing the last couple months and what a place to do it, packed house in New York."

On the other hand, the Australian Open 2022 runners-up Medvedev said, "Nick today played kind of at the level of Novak and Rafa," said the 26-year-old after seeing 21 aces and 53 winners whizz past him. If he plays like this until the end of the tournament, he has all the chances to win it."

The 27-year-old Kyrgios will next lock horns with another Russian, in the form of world number 27 Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal. Both have won a game each against one another in head-to-head battle with Krygios winning the previous clash in the 2020 Australian Open. Will Krygious continue his winning run or the Russian will halt his progress? Only time will tell...