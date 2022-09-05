US Open: Nick Kyrgios knocks defending champion Daniil Medvedev out

Nick Kyrgios of Australia gets the crowd cheering while playing Daniil Medvedev on day seven of the 2022 US Open. Photograph:( Reuters )
In the next clash, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios will be a heavy favourite to beat 27th-seed Karen Khachanov when they meet on Tuesday
Australia's Nick Kyrgios defeated defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev on Sunday in the ongoing US Open tournament. In the explosive clash, the Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios triumphed 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach his first quarter-final in New York.
Defeat means, Russia's Medvedev will lose the number one ranking as there will be a new world of number one when the when rankings will release after the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.
With the loss to the Australian, there will be a new world number one when rankings are released after the year's final Grand Slam.
During the on-court interview at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Kyrgios said, "It was an amazing match. Daniil is the defending champion so there's a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well. I've been playing amazing the last couple months and what a place to do it, packed house in New York."
"I'm extremely blessed," the Australian added.
"I'm just finally glad I'm able to show New York my talent."— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022
💙 @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/wyQ1JENrfw
We've been waiting for this moment.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022
When it finally clicked for Nick Kyrgios: pic.twitter.com/ZfBf3rdFx9
we liked it, @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/VrrPBhxQbL— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022
In the next clash, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios will be a heavy favourite to beat 27th-seed Karen Khachanov when they meet on Tuesday.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.