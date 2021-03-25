Premier League reveals start date for 2021-22 season

The dates for the Premier League 2021-22 season have been revealed. The new season of the English top-flight will commence on August 12, 2021, with the final game-week scheduled to be played on May 22, 2022.

Going back to the old routine, the Premier League has kept the start date flexible with the option of a Friday night match on August 13. However, every match in the final round of fixtures will start on May 22, 2022.

Following a hectic 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic - which witnessed the start of the ongoing season pushed back until September 2020 – the confirmed dates suggest a return to the traditional August-May season schedule.

An earlier start for Premier League 2021-22 season was discussed but clubs were against the proposal due to the short gap between the upcoming Euro 2020 – the final of which will take place on July 11, 2021.

Premier League players and managers have complained about the hectic schedule and how players don't get enough time to recover in between matches. The year 2021 was supposed to be hectic due to the less pre-season preparation and gaps between matches that were postponed due to the virus.