Premier League: Harry Kane's brace helps Tottenham Hotspur crush Everton 5-0

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur moved three points outside the top four with their biggest win of the season, beating struggling Everton 5-0 on Monday in the Premier League.

Spurs took the lead after 14 minutes when Ryan Sessegnon's low cross was turned into his own net by Michael Keane.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 less than three minutes later, collecting Dejan Kulusevski's slipped pass and firing past Jordan Pickford.

Kane ran clean through on goal to score from Matt Doherty's pass on 37 minutes, and half-time substitute Sergio Reguilon swept home Spurs' fourth less than a minute after his introduction.

Kane made it 5-0 in the 55th minute with a brilliant angled volley from Doherty's long pass, and Pickford had to make a smart save to stop substitute Steven Bergwijn adding a sixth.

Spurs stay seventh but now have 45 points.

A third straight defeat means Everton stay 17th on 22 points, one point above the relegation zone.