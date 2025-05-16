Published: May 16, 2025, 17:48 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 17:48 IST

Story highlights Everton boss David Moyes said an emotional farewell to the club's Goodison Park home will be worth it for a "bigger and better" future in a new 53,000-capacity stadium. Football | Sports

Show Full Article

Everton boss David Moyes said an emotional farewell to the club's Goodison Park home will be worth it for a "bigger and better" future in a new 53,000-capacity stadium.

The Toffees men's side will play for the final time at Goodison, which has been Everton's home since 1892, on Sunday against Southampton.

However, the stadium in Liverpool has been saved from demolition with the news this week it will become the new home of Everton women.

"It will be a sad day, I think it will be an emotional day for a lot of people. I've got to keep the players focused on the game and try to do the best we can in the game," said Moyes at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Obviously there have been great managers and players who have all performed here. I'm just the one that's going to shut the door on the way out, certainly on the way out for the men. We're looking forward to the ladies joining us.

"It will be sad when it goes, but we're moving into something which we think will give us a bigger and better future."

One of England's historically most successful clubs, Everton have not won a trophy in 30 years and have spent recent seasons battling against relegation.

But there is optimism among the Toffees' faithful that a combination of increased revenues from the new stadium at Liverpool's Bramley-Moore Dock and a change in ownership since a takeover by the US-based Friedkin Group will spark an upturn in their club's fortunes.

Everton have also struggled to meet financial sustainability rules, which saw them twice docked points last season.

ALSO READ | Misery mounts for Delhi Capitals as star overseas players continue to opt out of IPL 2025

But Moyes is hoping new deals can be arranged with out-of-contract stars Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while he confirmed captain Seamus Coleman has agreed an extension to his deal.

"We're down the road with quite a few situations," Moyes added. "There's a lot going on behind the scenes. We're just not quite there with announcements but we're not too far away."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.