Misery continues to rain on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League as several overseas players opt out of the ongoing season. After BCCI announced the IPL 2025 resumption plan, starting this Saturday (May 17) and ending on June 3 (Tuesday) following its suspension, the revised schedule clashed with the international calendar.

Among the boards whose most players featured in IPL 2025, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, the ECB and CWI have their respective matches lined up during or around the IPL 2025 final date, putting plenty of those in a tight spot over abiding national and franchise commitments. However, those not part of any squad picked for the upcoming series have begun opting out due to security concerns.

The list continues to grow, mainly for the Delhi-based franchise.

After Australian seamer Mitchell Starc decided against playing the remainder of the season to stay fresh for the WTC Final 2025 (against South Africa starting June 11 at Lord’s), the South African duo of opener and vice-captain Faf du Plessis and all-rounder Donovan Ferreira followed the same path, not returning for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk had said no to returning to India for the tournament, with DC replacing him with Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman; his participation, however, remains unclear as he is currently in the UAE for the two-match T20Is against the hosts.

Though Rahman could land in India any day beyond May 21, DC batter Tristan Stubbs would depart after May 25 to link up with the South African squad to prepare for the WTC Final 2025.

On the other hand, several Australian players, including SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pair Pat Cummins and Travis Head, have decided to rejoin their IPL franchise for the remainder of the tournament.

As SRH is already out of the Playoffs race, both would get free by May 25, having ample time to be ready for the South Africa tie.

While RCB sweats over Josh Hazlewood’s availability, who is nursing a shoulder niggle, Punjab Kings gloveman Josh Inglis would not be returning to India. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh will be back for the franchise.