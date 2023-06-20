Premier League: Chelsea sign Bundesliga top scorer Christopher Nkunku on six-year deal from RB Leipzig

Five-time Premier League champions Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Frenchman Christopher Nkunku from German side RB Leipzig on a six-year deal. Nkunku, linked with Chelsea since last summer will add to the firepower of the side as they look to put behind a disappointing season from 2022-23 where they finished 12th with 44 points. Nkunku’s contract will run until 2029 with Chelsea reported to have paid a whopping more than £70 million for his services. It's confirmed. 😁 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023 × Nkunku happy after signing for Chelsea “I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.

“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt,” Nkunku said after completing the transfer to West London.

ALSO READ | Ashes 2023: English fans mock Steve Smith with 'saw you cry on telly' chants in Edgbaston Test - Watch Serial winner The player comes with tons of trophies in a short spell of career having led RB Leipzig to back-to-back DFB Pokal titles in 2022 and 2023. He was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season and was part of the team that reached the semifinal of the Champions League in 2020. He has been instrumental in the club’s success in recent years.

He started his career at French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain where he won three Ligue 1 titles before moving to Germany. In 78 first-team appearances, Nkunku played a key role and helped the club achieve Coup de France title wins on a couple of occasions. In total, he made 172 appearances for RB Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga last term and scored 70 goals.

Nkunku has represented the national side on 10 occasions and is considered a hire to Antoine Griezmann in the national side. While he is yet to score for the national side, he remains a hot prospect and will have a vital role to play when for both club and country.

Chelsea will start their 2023-24 season at home against Liverpool in a blockbuster clash where Nkunku will be expected to make his debut. The game also will be new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first as he takes the reign from Frank Lampard who took over as the caretaker manager in April 2023.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE