Ashes 2023: English fans mock Steve Smith with 'saw you cry on telly' chants in Edgbaston Test - Watch

The opening Test of Ashes 2023 has lived up to expectations. After England opted to bat first, they rode on Joe Root's 118 not out to declare at 393 for 8. In reply, Australia made 386 all-out courtesy of Usman Khawaja's 141 as Ben Stokes & Co. ended Day 3 at 28 for 2, with a lead of 35 runs. Day 4 turned out to be another exciting contest between bat and ball with the hosts restricting Australia to 107 for 3 in pursuit of 282. The penultimate day's play also saw the English fans target Steve Smith once again.

Ever since Smith returned to international cricket post the infamous sandpaper gate fiasco, which took place during his captaincy tenure in Australia's tour of South Africa in early 2018, the English fans have given him a hard time. They mocked him during the 2019 ODI World Cup, Ashes 2019 and the Edgbaston fans sledged him during Day 4's proceedings on Monday (June 19).

Here's a throwback to Smith's press conference following the Sandpaper gate scandal - Heartbreaking. Steve Smith has broken down delivering a message to young Aussie cricket fans. pic.twitter.com/l14AsvAhXz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 29, 2018 × Talking about the first Test in Ashes 2023, England's Stuart Broad's twin strikes dented Australia in chase of 282 in the last session of Day 4. Broad also removed Smith for 6 (13) as the match is evenly poised at stumps on the penultimate day, with Australia in need of 174 more runs and England requiring seven wickets for a win.