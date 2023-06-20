'Just because they didn’t win WTC final...': Former Aussie skipper backs Rohit Sharma to remain India captain
Former Aussie skipper has come out in support of under-fire Rohit Sharma to remain India captain despite the WTC final loss to Australia.
India locked horns with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and lost by 209 runs at The Oval, London early this month. With another failure in an ICC event, India's trophyless run continues in mega tournaments since 2013. Ever since Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy role from Virat Kohli, he was expected to take the national side to some big wins in ICC events but India have failed twice under his leadership. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, India were hammered by eventual winners England by ten wickets and now lost to Australia in the WTC finale.
India's ICC title drought continues since 2013, when they won the ICC Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni. Thus, a lot of questions are now being raised on Rohit's captaincy. He has a herculean task ahead as Hitman not only needs to win the next ICC tournament, i.e. the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year, but find an able successor for a smooth transition. While many are calling for his removal as captain, especially in whites, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has backed him.
'I think he is a very good captain. I like his aggressive approach'
Speaking to RevSportz after India's WTC final loss, Clarke stated, "I would be keeping the faith with Rohit. I think he is a very good captain. I like his aggressive approach, he looks to be as positive as he can be. He has had a lot of success as a leader. Look at his IPL record for Mumbai (Indians). Just because India didn’t win the Test World Championship doesn’t mean Rohit is not the right guy to lead India. The fact that India qualified again, they are the only team to make consecutive finals, says a lot about how they have played their Test cricket over the past four years. It is also a very important time for stability with the One-Day World Cup right around the corner."
Clarke added, "He has done well as a batter as well. Think of his hundred in the last series. Losing a one-off final doesn't make him a bad captain and nor does it make India a bad team. To make consecutive finals isn't easy. What it means is that India was the only team to play consistently well over a period of four years. To do so in Test cricket is commendable and I would urge you to look at that as well before making any kind of judgment call."
Team India have a lot on their plate going forward. They need to start the 2023-25 WTC cycle on a positive note, start looking at the future, groom young leaders and aim to end their ICC title drought later this year with the ODI WC to be held at home. Will Rohit deliver as captain? Only time will tell...
