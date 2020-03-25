Postponed Tokyo Olympics will need 'sacrifices and compromises' from all stakeholders: IOC president Thomas Bach

With the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan mutually agreeing to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IOC president Thomas Bach on Wednesday said that the postponed Games would require ‘compromises and sacrifices’ from all stakeholders involved in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Bach, a day after the IOC decided to delay the 2020 Games, said that the postponed Games will need sacrifices and compromises from all stakeholders to make the Olympic dreams of athletes come true.

"These postponed Olympic Games will need sacrifices, will need compromises from all stakeholders," Bach told reporters in a conference call on Wednesday after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of IOC’s role in the postponement of the 2020 Games, Bach said it was "to make the Olympic dreams of athletes come true"

However, Bach admitted that the cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was "discussed and considered" while adding, "it was very clear from the beginning that cancellation was not something the IOC would in any way favour."

"First priority should be the quality of the decision"

On rescheduling and the dates of the Tokyo Olympics, which will now be held in 2021, Bach said: “We have to see with them what the options are.”

“After having consulted with them we also have to take into account the sporting calendar around the Olympic Games and many many other issues.

“We should come to a solution as soon as possible, but first priority should be the quality of the decision, to really be able to take the input of all stakeholders into account,” Bach added.

Bach further confirmed that a task force names – Here We Go – has been set-up which will work to schedule new dates for the Olympics and Paralympics in 2021 and a solution will be found soon.

It is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed after the 1940 Summer Olympics in Helsinki and 1944 Summer Olympics in London were cancelled due to the World War II.