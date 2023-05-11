PCB chief Sethi calls for hybrid model for Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, says 'We can play in neutral venue'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi has called the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement a hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup to allow a smooth passage of play between the two nations. The ‘so-called’ hybrid model will see the fixture between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup get a stage at neutral venues as both countries have opted not to travel to their opposing team’s home due to poor diplomatic relations.

"We can play all the matches in a neutral venue. The World Cup can be held without any problem, the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy can also be held,” Sethi said while in conversation with Sports Tak.

"If India are ready to play in Pakistan, there is no problem at all, then we will also go to India to play the World Cup. If that's not possible, then the hybrid model can be used as a compromise," he added. Hybrid Model rejected According to the latest reports, the hybrid model is set to be rejected by the BCCI and other member nations of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), giving a big blow to Pakistan as they prepare to host the Asia Cup. With India not travelling to Pakistan and the hybrid model rejected, the speculations of the Asia Cup moving outside the current host nation have intensified.

Pakistan could be given a major blow in the coming days as Sri Lanka could host the Asia Cup.

"No, we never said all or nothing. We are saying if India is not able to play in Pakistan, it's okay. Pakistan will play India in a neutral venue. The remaining teams can play in Pakistan. Because Pakistan has hosted all major countries in the recent past, teams like Australia, England, Bangladesh, and New Zealand have come and played in Pakistan. There are no security issues. We can play a couple of matches against India and the rest of the teams' matches can also be played in a neutral venue. We are ready for a compromise. All or nothing is not what we want," Najam Sethi said.

The Asia Cup is all set to be hosted by Pakistan in September but there is no official word on whether they have been dropped as hosts. On the flip side, the ODI World Cup plans are already on the cards as BCCI is reported to have proposed the Narendra Modi Stadium as the venue for the league stage encounter on October 15.

