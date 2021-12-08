Pak vs Ban, 2nd Test: Babar Azam gets his maiden international scalp on Day 5 of series finale - Watch

Despite no play being possible in the final session on Day 1, only 6.2 overs being bowled on Day 2, no play on the third day and a delayed start to the penultimate day, Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs to win the second and final Test, at Dhaka, and complete a series whitewash over the hapless Bangla Tigers.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan rode on fifties from Azhar Ali, Captain Babar Azam and Fawad Alam to declare at 300/4 with time running out in the contest. However, Bangladesh folded for a paltry 87 in their first innings on Day 4 and fell for 205, following-on, in the second essay to lose the rain-affected clash on the final day.

While inexperienced spinner Sajid Khan stood tall with the ball for Pakistan, returning with 12 scalps in the match, Babar Azam also made heads turn by bowling in both the innings. Though he didn't manage to take a wicket in the home side's first innings, he trapped Mehidy Hasan (14) lbw to achieve his maiden international wicket on Day 5. Here's the video of the dismissal:

Babar, who is currently Pakistan's best batter with 20 centuries across formats, thus, made a mark by rolling his arms in the series finale versus the Bangladeshi unit.

At the post-match presentation, Babar said, "I felt that I needed to bowl at that stage and really happy I got that wicket (Mehidy). Our batsmen and especially openers gave us good start and our mindset was just to dominate despite the bad weather and Sajid's spell gave us momentum and confidence to win this game. Credit to groundstaff, they have done a really great job with all the rain around in the last few days. This series win gives us a lot of confidence and some crucial WTC points."

While Bangladesh will now head to New Zealand for two Tests, Pakistan will get ready to play West Indies in a white-ball series at home.