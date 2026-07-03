/For Jota, for Portugal, for one last dream: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup journey continues

There are moments in football when the result becomes secondary. When the final whistle is not just the end of a match but the continuation of a story that transcends tactics, formations and score lines. Portugal's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 was one such night. It was a night that belonged to belief. A night that carried the weight of memory. A night when an entire nation played with heavy hearts as it remembered Diogo Jota on the anniversary of his passing.

And above all, it was another chapter in the extraordinary journey of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose dream of lifting the one trophy that has always defined his international career refuses to fade away. For most footballers, time is the greatest opponent. It steals pace, dulls reflexes and eventually forces every legend to step aside. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent the better part of two decades challenging that inevitability. At 41, he no longer outruns defenders as he once did, nor does he dominate every minute of a game. Yet what remains untouched is his relentless desire to compete, inspire and chase history.

Against Croatia, Portugal looked destined for heartbreak when they fell behind. The confidence that had carried them through the group stage suddenly appeared fragile. Croatia sensed an upset, and for a brief period, the possibility of Ronaldo's final World Cup ending in disappointment felt painfully real. But football has always had a way of rewarding belief. Portugal refused to panic. They grew into the contest with composure, moved the ball with greater purpose and gradually wrestled control of the game.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Their equaliser reignited hope inside the stadium, while the eventual winner unleashed an eruption of emotion that echoed far beyond the touchline. It was not merely a comeback. It was a statement that Portugal's journey is far from over. The timing of the victory made it even more poignant. Exactly one year after Portuguese football mourned the loss of Diogo Jota, the national team found a way to turn remembrance into resilience. Football can never erase grief, nor should it attempt to. Yet it often provides moments of healing that words struggle to capture.

Australia vs Egypt Photograph: (WION)

Every tackle, every sprint and every celebration seemed to carry an unspoken tribute to one of Portugal's own. The victory became more than progression to the next round. It became a reminder that memories endure through those who continue the journey. For Ronaldo, the occasion carried a different kind of emotion. Every appearance in this World Cup feels precious because nobody knows how many remain. Every knockout match could be the final page of one of football's greatest careers. Every victory extends not just Portugal's campaign but also the possibility of fulfilling the one dream that has remained tantalisingly out of reach.

His career has already conquered almost every summit the sport has to offer. Five Ballon d'Or awards. UEFA Champions League triumphs. League titles across England, Spain and Italy. The UEFA European Championship. The UEFA Nations League. Goal-scoring records that once seemed impossible. More than 900 career goals. Countless individual honours. Yet the FIFA World Cup remains the final frontier.

For years, the debate surrounding Ronaldo has rarely been confined to statistics. His greatness has been measured by ambition as much as achievement. While critics have questioned whether age has finally caught up with him, Ronaldo has continued to answer with resilience rather than words. Against Croatia, he did not need to dominate every headline. His leadership, presence and unwavering belief once again became the emotional heartbeat of this Portuguese side.

This Portugal team is no longer built solely around its iconic captain. It possesses technical quality across every line, youthful energy in attack and tactical maturity under Roberto Martínez. But Ronaldo remains the symbol that binds generations together.

Young players grew up idolising him. Veterans have shared dressing rooms with him for years. Supporters continue to believe because no. 7 continues to believe.

That belief will now be tested against Spain in a blockbuster Round of 16 clash, one that promises to rekindle one of international football's most compelling rivalries. It is another opportunity for Portugal to prove they belong among the genuine contenders for the biggest prize in world football.

For Ronaldo, it represents something even more personal. Another ninety minutes. Another chance. Another step towards footballing immortality. Perhaps that is why this World Cup feels different. This is no longer simply the story of a superstar chasing another medal. It is the story of an athlete refusing to let time dictate the ending. It is the story of a nation drawing strength from shared memories. It is the story of football reminding us that hope survives even in moments of grief.

Portugal walked onto the pitch carrying the memory of Diogo Jota. They walked off it carrying the dreams of millions. Cristiano Ronaldo has spent an entire career rewriting football's history books. Whether or not he ultimately lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy, his place among the game's immortals has long been secured. But as Portugal celebrated deep into the night, one truth became impossible to ignore. The final chapter has not been written.