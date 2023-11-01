ODI World Cup 2023: More trouble for New Zealand as Matt Henry joins injury list

The New Zealand cricket team’s injury crisis has gone from bad to worse after the addition of star bowler Matt Henry to the list. New Zealand already depleted with injuries to Lockie Ferguson (achilles), Mark Chapman (calf) and Kane Williamson (thumb) will now face a tough task to replace Henry. The Kiwis are playing South Africa in a crucial match in the ODI World Cup against South Africa in Pune and a defeat for them could open gates for other teams for a place in the semifinals.

New Zealand suffer another blow

It is reported that Henry pulled his hamstring which forced him off the field in the sixth over of the South Africa innings. Having bowled three balls of the over, he had to be stretched off before James Nasheem completed the over. This has resulted in a vulnerable position for New Zealand who are now left with only 11 fit players in the squad. In case of another injury, the team could be forced to play with an injured player.

Ish Sodhi came on as a substitute for Henry but had any other member of the team got injured, they would have to call batting coach Luke Ronchi to field. As things stand, according to ICC guidelines, teams cannot use players from the reserve squad until a player is ruled out completely from the 15-member squad. This would have prevented Tom Blundell from entering the field even though he had been traveling with the squad.

As things stand, the Kiwis are looking to weather the storm with injuries with still three matches to go including the South Africa contest. Tim Southee has also just returned from injury having nursed a thumb issue at the start of the tournament.

New Zealand will have two important matches to come after the South Africa match with Pakistan and Sri Lanka in order. If New Zealand lose their both remaining matches along with South Africa, they could be in danger of missing out on the semifinal spot to either Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Afghanistan.

