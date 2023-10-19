Australia skipper Pat Cummins is wary of Pakistan’s threat ahead of their key clash in the ODI World Cup as the two nations meet on Friday (Oct 20) in Bengaluru. The contest at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in the south Indian city could be the launching pad for both sides as they gear up for a heated race for the semifinal. Australia beat Sri Lanka on Monday while Pakistan lost to India on Saturday to end their two-matching winning run.

Cummins wary of threat

"They're a side that always seems to be right up there. Pretty well structured, I think, across, you know, some really good quick bowlers who can do some damage, some spin bowlers that can bowl 20 of their overs plus. And then they've got, you know, I think Rizwan's the leading run-scorer, Babar Azam's always good, a couple of other batters that have scored a lot in ODIs lately. So, they're a really strong side pretty much in all facets," Cummins said while speaking in the pre-match press conference.

The win for Australia on Monday ended their worst run in the ODI World Cup history having lost four matches in a row. They had lost to India and South Africa in the current edition while also failing to win their last two matches in the 2019 campaign.

Pakistan on the flip side will look to bounce back from their defeat by India, having won their opening two matches against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Despite chasing a record total against Sri Lanka, they were no match to the Indian team and were bowled out for 191 on Saturday. They will look to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as key players to help the side on the batting side. Abdullah Shafique has also showcased his talent for the national side, having scored a ton on his World Cup debut.

The Pakistan vs Australia contest will start at 2:00 PM while the toss will take place at 1:30 PM on Friday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE