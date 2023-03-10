NZ vs SL: Tim Southee claims maiden five-for as skipper, goes past Daniel Vettori on wickets tally in Tests

New Zealand’s Tim Southee claimed his maiden five-for as a Test skipper against Sri Lanka during day two of the first Test in Christchurch. By doing so, he not only surpassed the former Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori on the wickets tally in Tests, but also became New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker across formats. Following his 15th five-wicket haul during the first innings of the ongoing Test, Southee completed his 364th Test wicket and his 708th overall in international cricket.

While Southee is leading the wickets tally on both lists, Vettori is second with 361 wickets in Tests and 705 overall, followed by legendary Richard Hadlee - who has 589 international wickets to his name. Hadlee, however, is New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in Tests with 431 scalps.

Meanwhile, following an even-steven day one at the Hagley Oval, where Southee had already bagged four wickets, he picked his fifth one in Asitha Fernando to dismiss Sri Lanka for 355 in the first innings. Southee ended with the figures of five for 64 including the big wicket of Kusal Mendis on 87, whereas, Matt Henry picked up four for 80.

New Zealand began well in their first innings as both openers stood tall against the new ball on the greenish track on offer. Tom Latham scored 67 while Daryl Mitchell remained on 40 as Kiwis at stumps on day two were 162 for five.