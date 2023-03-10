ugc_banner

Pat Cummins' mother Maria loses battle against illness, Aussie players wear black armband in respect

Ahmedabad, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Cummins' mother Maria passes away, Oz players wear black armbands in respect Photograph:(AFP)

After the end of the second Test in Delhi Pat Cummins departed for Sydney to be with his ailing mother. Though he was supposed to return for the following Indore Test, given his mother’s health status then, Cummins stayed home. 

Australian captain Pat Cummins’ mother Maria passed away overnight on Thursday after losing battle against prolonged illness. As a mark of respect, the Aussie players will wear black armbands on day two of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Cricket Australia broke the news of Cummins’s mother being no more ahead of the start of the day’s play.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family, and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

The BCCI also shared condolences with the Australian pacer and his family in this dark hour in a tweet saying, "On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins's mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period."

Meanwhile, after the end of the second Test in Delhi Cummins departed for Sydney to be with his ailing mother. Though he was supposed to return for the following Indore Test, given his mother’s health status then, Cummins stayed home as Steve Smith captained in the third match. The same happened ahead of the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

In Pat’s absence, Australia roped in fit-again Mitchell Starc in the XI who proved to be vital in Australia’s quest of making a comeback in the Test series. As Australia won the Indore Test by nine wickets, they booked their ticket in the finals of the World Test Championship to be held in June.

As things stand, Australia are cruising ahead with a rather brilliant start in this innings. The man-in-form, Usman Khawaja notched up his maiden hundred against India in India while all-rounder Cameron Green also looked good, having crossed his first fifty on tour.

However, Pat Cummins is slated to return to India for the three-match ODI series that starts on March 17th in Mumbai.

