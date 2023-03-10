Top players must have played some Ranji games ahead of Australia series, says Gambhir on India's batting woes

The Indian batters have had their struggle in this ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. Barring Rohit Sharma, who stood out for his maiden hundred against Australia in Tests in the Nagpur game, none of the batters looked comfortable out there. Pin-pointing India’s visible weakness against spin, former opener Gautam Gambhir opined that had some of the star batters played domestic cricket in the lead up to this series, it would have benefited them.

While the top order hasn’t left the mark so far as they would have liked, bowling all-rounders in Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja compensated with their game-changing fifties coming lower down the order in the first two matches. Although Pujara shined with the bat in the second innings in Indore hitting a gritty fifty (59 off 142), that could also not help India as they lost the match by nine wickets inside three days.

Addressing the elephant in the room in regards to if some of the big names should have played Ranji Trophy matches instead of just attending net sessions before the start of this series, Gambhir said yes, not even 100% but 200%.

“Not 100 percent make that 200 percent. The Indian batters should have played a few Ranji Trophy matches ahead of the Test series against Australia. However, they shouldn't have played those matches just to prepare. It doesn't matter if you conduct 20-day camps or bat in the nets,” Gambhir told Sports Tak.

Though India had claimed the Border-Gavaskar trophy following wins in the opening two Tests, the hosts still haven’t punched their ticket for the finals of the World Test Championship. For them to seal the remaining spot, their batters must take the onus and deliver big in the ongoing final Test.

As things stand Australia are in the driver’s seat after the first day’s play in Ahmedabad with opener Usman Khawaja completing his first hundred on Indian soil. In absence of veteran David Warner, left-handed Khawaja led the charge and made the most of his chance. Returning young all-rounder Cameron Green also hit his maiden Test fifty on this tour.