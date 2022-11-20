Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 111 helps India thrash New Zealand in 2nd T20I

India on Sunday registered their biggest win in T20Is on New Zealand soil, beating hosts by 65 runs in the second T20I at the Bay Oval. Courtesy of an unbeaten and highly impressive 111 from Suryakumar Yadav and four wickets to all-rounder Deepak Hooda, India emerged victorious in the 2nd of the 3-match T20I series.

After the first game getting washed out due to rain, all eyes were on the second T20I. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Kiwis leaked a few runs in beginning but didn’t allow Rishabh Pant to settle, who was made to open today in absence of star openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Although some handy contributions from Ishan Kishan were coming in, it was Surkyakumar Yadav who owned the Blackcaps' bowlers.

India’s newest star, Suryakumar, often known as SKY among his fans, hit 11 boundaries and seven sixes on his way to completing his second T20I hundred. With this, he also became only the second Indian batter after Rohit to hit two hundreds in T20Is in a single calendar year.

For New Zealand, the only talking point was Tim Southee’s hat trick that included wickets of Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, and Washington Sundar.

While chasing, the Kiwis lost young Finn Allen on a duck to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson did resume the rescue work but couldn’t take things far. It was about time before Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a couple of wickets. Though Kane did hold onto one end and kept the scorecard ticking, Deepak Hooda on the other hand ran through their batting order with the career-best figures of 2.5-0-4-10 in T20Is.