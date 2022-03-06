Not Rohit Sharma! Ravindra Jadeja reveals he suggested India to declare despite being on 175 vs Sri Lanka

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed he had himself suggested Indian team management to declare their first innings on 574/8 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Jadeja was batting on 175 when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma declared the hosts' first innings on Saturday.

Rohit was criticised by many on social media for declaring early and not letting Jadeja reach his maiden double century in Test cricket. However, the India all-rounder later revealed it was his suggestion to declare the innings in order to make Sri Lankans bat as the pitch had variable bounce and the ball had started turning.

Indian skipper Rohit was captured on the camera having a discussion with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was later sent to deliver a message to Jadeja before India decided to declare the innings. Fans felt Rohit could have let Jadeja complete his double hundred before taking the declaration call.

But Jadeja revealed it was an ideal situation for the hosts to declare and make the most of the conditions in Sri Lanka's first innings. "I also told them that there is variable bounce and deliveries have started turning. So I sent a message that there is something on offer from the strip and I suggested that we should put them in to bat now itself," Jadeja said.

"They were already tired fielding for nearly quarter to two days (five sessions). Since they were tired, it was not easy to play the big shots straightaway and bat for long hours. So plan was to declare quickly and exploit the fatigue of the opposition batters," he explained.

The plan did work in India's favour as Sri Lanka were reduced to 108/4 at stumps on Day 2 after Jadeja's unbeaten 175 guided the hosts to a huge total of 574/8 in their first innings. The all-rounder himself picked up the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne on Day 2 before finishing with a five-wicket haul on Day 3 on Sunday.

Jadeja became only the sixth player in the world to score 150-plus runs and pick up a five-wicket haul in a Test match. He joined the likes of Gary Sobers, Polly Umrigar and Vinoo Mankad in an elite list. With the help of his five-wicket haul, India bundled out Sri Lanka on a paltry 174 in their first innings before enforcing a follow-on on the visitors.