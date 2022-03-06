Ravindra Jadeja joins Gary Sobers in elite list after unbeaten 175 and 5-wicket haul in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been enjoying a fabulous outing in the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. After smashing an unbeaten 175 in India's first innings, Jadeja continued his brilliant run with the ball during Sri Lanka's first innings on Day 3 of the Test match.

Jadeja, who had dismissed Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Day 2 of the first Test in Mohali, ran through Sri Lanka's lower-middle order on Day 3 of the Test match on Sunday. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India on Day 3 as he ended up picking a five-wicket haul to achieve a rare double in the longest format.

Jadeja became only the sixth player in the world to score 150-plus runs and pick up a five-wicket haul in a Test match. He has now joined the likes of legendary Gary Sobers, Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar among others in an elite list of players who achieved the rare double feat in the same Test match.

Players with 150-plus score and a 5-wicket haul in a Test match:

Vinoo Mankad (184 and 5/196) vs England in 1952

Denis Atkinson (219 and 5/56) vs Australia in 1955

Polly Umrigar (172* and 5/107) vs West Indies in 1962

Gary Sobers (174 and 5/41) vs England in 1966

Mushtaq Mohammad (201 and 5/49) vs New Zealand 1973

Ravindra Jadeja (175* and 5/41) vs Sri Lanka 2022

Ravindra Jadeja equals Bishan Singh Bedi's record

Jadeja achieved another stellar feat with the help of his five-wicket haul in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali as he equalled Bishan Singh Bedi's record for most five-wicket hauls by a left-arm spinner in India. Jadeja, who finished with figures of 5/41 in Sri Lanka's second innings, scalped his 8th five-wicket haul at home. Bedi too had picked up 8 five-wicket hauls in India throughout his Test career.

With the help of Jadeja's all-round show, India managed to bundle out Sri Lanka cheaply for a paltry 174 runs in the visitors' first innings before enforcing the follow-on. Sri Lanka got off to a dismal start once again in their second innings as they lost opener Lahiru Thirimane on a duck before Pathum Nissanka was dismissed cheaply on 6 off 19 balls.

India are in a strong position in the series-opener and look set for a comprehensive win to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.