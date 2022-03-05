Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record with unbeaten 175 in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his brilliant run with the willow on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Jadeja slammed an unbeaten 175-run-knock to help India post a huge total of 574/8 (declared) on the board in their first innings.

Jadeja, who had come out to bat at number seven on Day 1 of the Test match, added a crucial stand of 104 runs for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant (96). He then combined with R Ashwin (61) to post another superb partnership of 130 runs for the seventh wicket. Jadeja completed his hundred before lunch on Day 2 before racing away to the 150-run mark.

He was batting on 175 off 228 balls when Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to declare the innings with the hosts posting 574 runs on the board to be in a strong position in the series-opener. With his unbeaten 175, Jadeja broke the long-standing record of the legendary Kapil Dev.

Jadeja surpassed Kapil Dev on the list of Indian batters with the highest individual sores while batting at no.7 or below in Test cricket. Dev had scored 163 runs in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Kanpur while batting at number 7 in 1986. It was the highest individual score by an Indian at no.7 or below in the longest format until Jadeja took over on Saturday.

Jadeja became only the third Indian after Dev and Rishabh Pant to score 150 or more runs while batting at number seven or below in Test cricket. The star all-rounder looked in splendid touch on Day 2 and his knock was laced with 17 fours and 3 sixes.

Jadeja's superb knock was also a fitting tribute to the legendary Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack. Warne had hailed Jadeja as a 'rockstar' back in 2008 and has predicted a bright future for the youngster. Jadeja was part of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2008 title-winning squad under Warne.