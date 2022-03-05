WATCH: Rohit Sharma asks Virat Kohli to re-enter field for guard of honour in Mohali Test, video goes viral

Virat Kohli received a guard of honour from his Indian teammates as he took the field on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. Kohli is playing his 100th Test for India and has become the 12th cricketer to achieve the feat for the country after the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Kapil Dev among others.

After a standing ovation from the crowd on Day 1 one of the Test match when he walked out to bat, Kohli was lauded by his teammates with a guard of honour on Day 2. Before the Indian team was lining up to give a guard of honour to the former captain, Kohli had already walked into the ground. However, captain Rohit Sharma was spotted asking the batting maestro to go back and re-enter the ground so the team can give him a guard of honour.

It was a wonderful gesture from Indian skipper Rohit, who was lauded by many on social media for his actions. Later, Kohli was also seen shaking Rohit's hands and thanking him for the guard of honour in the landmark game. The video of Rohit asking Kohli to re-enter the ground went viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma asking Virat Kohli to come again as we can have a guard of Honor for his 100th Test - this is amazing.

Talking about his 100th Test, Kohli came out to bat at number four for India in their first innings. He looked in fine touch as he scored 45 runs off 76 balls before being cleaned up by spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. Kohli once again failed to notch up a big knock but India managed to finish with a strong total of 574/8 (declared) on the board.

India rode on Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 and half-centuries from the likes of Rishabh Pant (96), Hanuma Vihari (58) and R Ashwin (61) to post a big total. The hosts are in great control in the ongoing Test having reduced Sri Lanka to 108/4 in their first innings at stumps on Day 2.