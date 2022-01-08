Not KL Rahul! Wasim Jaffer names player who should have led India against SA in Virat Kohli's absence

KL Rahul made his captaincy debut for India in Tests as he led the visitors in the second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. Rahul was asked to lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who had to sit out of the Test match due to a back spasm.

Rahul failed to inspire India to a victory but the visitors put on a strong fight in the game against the Proteas before going down by seven wickets. While many welcomed the decision to appoint Rahul as captain in Kohli's absence, former India batsman Wasim Jaffer believes Rahul should not have been handed the captaincy.

Jaffer said he was surprised by the Indian team management's decision to go with Rahul as the captain of the side despite someone like Ajinkya Rahane being there in the squad. Rahane's form of late has been questionable but he has a tremendous record as the captain of the Test side and is yet to lose a game as captain in the longest format.

“I am surprised by the team management. When you have someone as good as Ajinkya Rahane available who has not lost any Test as a captain and won you a Test series in Australia, do you need to give the Test captaincy to KL Rahul?” Jaffer was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

“I have nothing against KL Rahul. He is young and has captained the Punjab Kings. People are thinking about him as a future captain. But I think Rahane should have led the side in Kohli’s absence,” he added.

Jaffer reckoned India missed Kohli on the field as the captain brings in a lot of aggressiveness and positive intent with him. India failed to defend the total of 239 runs during South Africa's second innings as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar played a gritty knock of unbeaten 96 to take them home in the run-chase.

“India definitely missed Virat Kohli, the captain, because he brings so much aggression to the field. When you have such a player on the field, you know you will be held accountable if you make a mistake. So, they missed that energy,” Jaffer said.

India and South Africa will now lock horns in the series-deciding third Test which gets underway from January 11 in Newlands Cape Town.