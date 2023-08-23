NFL: Eagles center Jason Kelce apologises for starting melee with 'cheap shot' against Colts in joint practice

In another fight during the NFL preseason combined practice, the joint session between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts ended after a sideline clearing brawl. The fight started when Eagles center Jason Kelce blindsided Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin at the end of a play, making him fall on the ground.

Kelce did so after taking offence with Franklin getting extra physical with Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. Kelce, however, apologised after the session was cut short.

"We try and keep things civil on the field, and I pride myself on being a guy that sustains the emotions and level of play out there, and I let my emotions get the better of me," Kelce said. "That certainly doesn't belong out there on the field, and a little ashamed that it got to that level."

The Eagles center also added that he didn't meet the Colts LB after that game as 'tensions are a little bit too high for that right now.'

Speaking on the melee, Franklin, clearly not very amused with it, said that sometimes 'people get offended - that's life.'

"When you have joint practices against other organizations, sometimes your speed ain't their speed," said Franklin. "People get offended -- that's life.

"Growing up in Philly, watching [Kelce] for a long time -- lot of respect for him. Talked to him a little bit after we played them last year. I thought the OGs would at least look me in the eye before [hitting me], but it's all good. I might get a chance to look him in the eye Thursday, so we're going to be OK."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, however, was not amused with the session being cut short because of the fight

"It's a competitive game, and I love the competition of it," he said. "This is what I get paid to do -- to play football, so I wanted to practice."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE