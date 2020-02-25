Neil Wagner set to comeback for second Test against India, leaves NZ selectors in dilemma

Neil Wagner is set to make a comeback against India in the second and final Test of the series after brief paternity leave. He will be replacing Matt Henry.

After Kyle Jamieson's stellar performance with both bat and ball in the first Test has cemented his place in the playing XI. Jamieson was called in to fill Wagner's position during his absence. Due to this New Zealand selectors are in trouble regarding the players for the next Test match, but Kiwis coach Gary Stead has indicated that Wagner will be playing the next Test.

According to Neil Wagner: "Yeah, that's always good selection dilemmas to have, Neil Wagner will come back and he's been a force in our team for a long time, and Kyle Jamieson made the most of his debut, and the way he played, I thought, was outstanding as well, did a really good job for us."

Gary Stead was asked if Jamieson will continue and Wagner gets more time with his new-born baby.

Stead replied: "You always think about those things, but I think Neil Wagner, it was pretty hard missing one Test let alone two Tests, so no, he'll be back with us without a doubt."

India is set to face New Zealand in the second and final Test match at Hagley Oval. Hagley Oval is traditionally favoured by pace bowlers so Wagner's bowling could trouble the Indian batsmen.

India will be eyeing a win in the do or die fixture to draw the series.

