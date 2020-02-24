New Zealand hand 10-wickets defeat to India, registers 100th Test victory

India's peril in the New Zealand tour continues as the visiting team faced another defeat after New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets on Day 4 of the first Test in the two-Test match series at Basin Reserve, Wellington. This was New Zealand's 100th Test win.

New Zealand now leads the two-match series 1-0 against the Indian team. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first. India had a disappointing first inning after they were bowled out on 165 runs on Day 2. New Zealand smashed 348 runs to take 183 runs to lead over India. Kyle Jamieson was the star in the first innings as an all-round performance by the young gun played a major role in the win, he scalped four wickets and hit 44 runs for the Kiwis.

India had another disappointing inning with the bat, Mayank Agarwal scored (58 runs) the most runs for the team in the second innings. Pacer duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult took match-winning 9 wickets in the second innings.

New Zealand just needed 9 runs to win when they got down to bat for the second innings, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored 7 (not out) and 2 (not out) respectively to win it for New Zealand on Day 4. Tim Southee was adjudged the 'Man of the Match' as he took 9 wickets in the game (4 wickets in first innings and 5 wickets in the second innings).

Virat Kohli's side was handed their first-ever defeat in the World Test Championship, they will be eyeing to draw the series in the next and final Test against the Kiwis. The match will take place on February 29 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.