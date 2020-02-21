1st Test, Day 1: New Zealand debutante Jamieson tears into Virat's India

The final session of the first day's play in the opening Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve was washed out by heavy rain on Friday, giving the tourists time to regroup after they were reduced to 122-5 at tea.
New Indian opening disappointed for the third time in a row, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal failed to give India a good start.
India's Bradmanesque Mayank Agarwal failed to continue his prolific run-scoring streak and got out on 34 runs. The opening pair just put-up 16 runs.
The towering Kyle Jamieson had a dream introduction to Test cricket with three wickets, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, on a rain-shortened opening day of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday.
Cheteshwar Pujara was the first victim, followed by Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari.
Virat Kohli got out on 2 runs after Kyle Jamieson's delivery got thick edge off Kohli's bat and travelled to Ross Taylor who was standing at the first slip.
Cheteshwar Pujara was out on 11 runs and Mayank Agarwal got out on 34 runs. Hanuma Vihari added just 7 runs to the scoreboard.
