Neesham, Ferguson power New Zealand to 5-wicket win vs West Indies in 1st T20I

New Zealand on Friday defeated the West Indies by five wickets in a rain-affected first T20I at the Auckland’s Eden Park to kickstart the three-match T20I series with a thumping win.

Batting first, the West Indies posted a competitive total of 180/7 in 16 overs following an onslaught by Kieron Pollard, who went on to score an unbeaten 75 off just 37 balls.

Opener Andre Fletcher and Brandon King gave away an electric start to the Men in Maroon after which they hit a roadblock where the likes of Shimron Hetmyer (0), Nicholas Pooran (1) and Rovman Powell (0) were sent back to the hut in a flash. Courtesy Pollard and blistering knock by Fabian Allen, West Indies went on to post 180/7 in 16 overs in what was a rain-hit match in Auckland.

Chasing the highly-competitive score, New Zealand lost openers Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert for cheap before Devon Conway made a mark straightaway with a 29-ball 41. Glenn Phillips smashed a 7-ball 22. But it was Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner that New Zealand crossed the winning line.

Neesham hammered an unbeaten 24-ball 48 while Santner scored 31 off 18.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson was named the Man of the Match for his career-best haul of 5-21.

Tim Southee | New Zealand captain: It was a very strange game but nice to come out on the winning side. Kieron batted exceptionally well. The fight that Lockie showed was brilliant and we needed something special like that to stop the West Indies after the start they got. We were a little bit off the ball but it's nice to be on the winning side. Devon played exceptionally well and kick-started the innings. There's plenty of good stuff to come from him (Kyle Jameison). It's been a long time coming and good to be back playing in front of the home crowd.

The next fixture in the three-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

