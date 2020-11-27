IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Adam Gilchrist apologizes after a goof up during commentating

Much anticipated India-Australia series commenced on November 27 with the first ODI being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, during the match, Aussie cricketing legend turned commentator Adam Gilchrist committed a huge blunder.

Also read: IND vs AUS 1st ODI: ‘No $1BN Adani Loan’ - Protesters enter ground holding banner against Adani Group

During an over bowled by Navdeep Saini, Gilchrist mistook him for Mohammed Siraj and said on air that Saini had lost his father last week. He went to say that Saini decided to be with the Indian team despite being given the option of returning to India to be with his family.

But Indian fans noticed this blunder and tagged the former wicketkeeper on Twitter. To which Gilchrist was quick to issue an apology and condoled Siraj's loss.

Gilchrist took to Twitter and wrote: "Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj."

Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj. 🙏😌 https://t.co/618EUIEyNU — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020 ×

However, some Indian fans were disappointed by Gilchrist's goof up.

Gilchrist just said Saini's father died last week; absolutely horrible job by a commentator.



I don't want to make excuses for Gilly, but if he & others could take their heads out of this one cricketer's backside for a minute, they might actually get a few things right! #AUSvIND — Rav (@rav_man0) November 27, 2020 ×

The Aussie commentators on air (Warne/Gilchrist/Lee?) saying Saini's father passed away, confusing with Mohammad Siraj. Poor homework, looks very bad! #INDvAUS — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) November 27, 2020 ×

"Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj lost his father on Friday after a brief illness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had a discussion with Siraj and he was offered the option of flying back and be with his family in this hour of grief. The fast bowler has decided to stay with the Indian contingent and continue performing his national duties. The BCCI shares his grief and will be supportive of Siraj in this extremely challenging phase. The BCCI requests the media to accord Siraj and his bereaved family members their space and privacy," the BCCI said in a statement.