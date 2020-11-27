IND vs AUS 1st ODI: ‘No $1BN Adani Loan’ - Protesters enter ground holding banner against Adani Group

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 27, 2020, 01.50 PM(IST) Nov 27, 2020, 01.59 PM(IST)

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: ‘No $1BN Adani Loan’ - protesters enter ground holding banner against Adani Group Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Two protestors on Friday barged into the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the first ODI between India and Australia is being played. The protestors carried placard against Adani Group which read “NO $1B ADANI LOAN”. 

Two protestors on Friday barged into the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the first ODI between India and Australia is being played. The protestors carried placard against Adani Group which read “NO $1B ADANI LOAN”. 

The front of the protestors’ T-shirt displayed “StopAdani” while the back read “Stop Coal”. #StopAdani Take Action.”. The protestors during India vs Australia 1st ODI were denouncing India’s Adani Group’s coal project in Australia.

×

One of them intruded into the stadium and ran close to the pitch when Indian pacer Navdeep Saini was gearing up for his run-up to the bowl the sixth over of the Australian inning.

ALSO READ: Ishant Sharma out of Australia series as Kohli blasts 'confusing' messages

WATCH VIDEO: ‘No $1BN Adani Loan’ - Protesters enter ground holding banner against Adani Group

×
×

ALSO READ: Australia rate Will Pucovski highly but he may need to bide his time: Justin Langer

The duo was taken out by the security. Surprisingly, the security looked slow and rusty and took time before intervening – raising question marks over the security arrangements for the high-profile series.

×

“We’ve got a couple of pitch invaders protesting about something,” Adam Gilchrist said on Fox Sports. “We’ll wait for security to come and get them and remove them. We don’t see any urgency from security at the moment.”
Some protestors, going by the name Stop Adani, were spotted outside the Sydney Cricket Ground before the match started. 

“Millions of Indian taxpayers who are watching the first game of the Indian cricket tour have a right to know that the State Bank of India is considering handing their taxes to a billionaire’s climate-wrecking coal mine,” a statement from Stop Adani read.

Cricket Australia has allowed entry of supporters in half-capacity for the ODI series with SCG operating at 50 per cent.
 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 27, 2020 | 1st T20I Match Ended
West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2020
NZ
179/5
(15.2 ov)
 VS
WI
180/7
(16.0 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Nov 27, 2020 | 1st ODI LIVE
India in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2020
AUS
374/6
(50.0 ov)
 VS
IND
183/4
(26.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Nov 10, 2020 | 3rd T20I
Zimbabwe in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020
PAK
(15.2 ov) 130/2
VS
ZIM
129/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 10, 2020 | Final
Indian Premier League, 2020
MI
(18.4 ov) 157/5
VS
DC
156/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App