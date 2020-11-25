Australia rate Will Pucovski highly but he may need to bide his time: Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday hinted that opener Joe Burns is set to continue as David Warner’s partner in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against India despite calls from former Aussie cricketers and pundits for Will Pucovski to replace him.

Pucovski was named in the Test squad after consecutive double centuries in Sheffield Shield to start the season. Whereas Burns, who has re-established himself as Warner’s opening partner, struggled.

Langer while praising Pucovski said that he might need to bide his time during the Australian summer.

Will Pucovski ready to play test cricket: Justin Langer

“We think very, very highly of Will,” Langer told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

“When the opportunity comes, he’s ready to play test cricket. The opportunity hopefully will come for him at some point, whether it’s this series or a series to come.”

Langer added that Pucovski could come into the playing XI in the middle order – a similar path taken by former skipper Ricky Ponting.

“For Will, it’s about where the opportunities come,” Langer added. “For the last 30 years it’s been drummed into me if you can bat top three in Shield cricket, you can bat anywhere.

“Someone like Will, who’s opening the batting for Victoria and has batted three, it gives him the flexibility to bat anywhere.”

Langer further said that Steve Smith will be back in the team for their limited-overs series against India after missing the ODI series in England due to concussion.

Smith’s return is giving headaches to selectors, who are keen to go with a seam-bowling all-rounder even though Mitchell Marsh’s ankle injury has opened up a spot for a batsman.

“In England, we had Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell able to get us at least 10 overs,” Langer said.

“So we like that combination, the extra all-rounder.

“Obviously Steve will come straight back in and there are some headaches but they’re good headaches.”

