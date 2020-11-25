IND vs AUS: KL Rahul opens up about his batting position, leadership role in Indian team

Ahead of the impending three-match ODI series against Australia, India’s white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul on Wednesday said that his batting position will be determined by the format of cricket the team will be playing against Australia with both the sides ready to lock horns in three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests.

KL Rahul, before the lockdown, was utilized at number four or five in ODI cricket while opening in the T20I format. However, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill in the team, it is likely that Rahul will continue to bat in the middle-order when it comes to 50-over cricket. The absence of Rohit Sharma also puts a bit of pressure in the batting unit and Rahul’s great run of form with the willow will ease it.

My batting position will depend on the format I am playing: KL Rahul

"My batting position will depend on the format I am playing and what the team wants from me and what combination sits better, the last ODI series we played, I batted at number five and I kept the wickets so yeah, it is a role that I enjoyed and I am happy to play whatever role the team gives me," said Rahul in a virtual press-conference on Thursday ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Sydney.

"Look I haven`t played a lot of 50-over cricket for a continued period of time, though I have been a part of the Indian team for a few years now, I have not gotten a continued run in the 50-over format like this, it feels good that I am contributing for the team," he added.

Rahul ended up as the top run-scorer in Indian Premier League 2020 where he hammered 670 runs in 15 matches and the elegant batsman is looking forward to carrying his form into international cricket.

"I mean I did get a little bit of feeler with the IPL, I had to play similar roles there as well, it was challenging and it was new, but I got used to that role and I started enjoying it. Hopefully, I will continue the same here, Virat will always be there for the boys and that will make my job a little easier. It is a very proud moment, and hopefully, I can keep on putting similar performances," said Rahul.

Learnt to stay in the moment in the IPL: KL Rahul

"Look, I learnt to stay in the moment in the IPL, when I am wicket-keeping for those last 3-4 seconds when the bowler is running in, I learnt to switch on and not focus on the leadership part. It will be important for me going forward, it is important to start well in the white-ball leg, Australia is a country where we have enjoyed competing," added the 28-year-old.

After the ODIs and T20Is, India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series starting from December 17.

