'My hero no more': Indian sporting icons pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona's death last night sent ripples across the world. Indian sporting icons paid their tributes to the great one.

IN PICS| 'It is very special place': Diego Maradona's love for Kolkata

BCCI president and an ardent football fan Sourav Ganguly led the tribute. "My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you..," Ganguly tweeted.

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020 ×

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020 ×

Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020 ×

I was among the scores of fans of his game, and so this comes as a big shock! My condolences to Diego Maradona fans all over the world. RIP legend. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 25, 2020 ×

The former Napoli megastar had emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain. He was admitted to the hospital longer than expected as he was showing withdrawal symptoms for his dependency on alcohol before passing away on Wednesday after a heart attack.

IN PICS| World Cup winner, Napoli legend, drug addict: Rise and fall of Diego Maradona

Maradona’s affair with drugs and alcohol is known to all which gave him the tag of a controversial footballer. His struggle with addiction – cocaine – and his weight was in contrast to many footballing greats. But despite all this, his god-gifted skills with the ball made him being regarded as arguably the greatest of all-time.