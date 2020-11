'It is very special place': Diego Maradona's love for Kolkata

Diego Maradona's love for Kolkata has been known to all. The Argentine legend came to the Indian city couple of times to share his love for football with young ones. Diego first came to Kolkata in 2008 and then had come to the city in 2017 to play a charity match with Sourav Ganguly.

'Second biggest reception'

In 2008, Maradona received a grand reception in Kolkata. He famously called it "the second biggest reception after Napoli".

A crowd of 15,000 had come to receive the 'Hand of God' at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.



(Photograph:AFP)