MS Dhoni-led CSK topple Kohli's RCB as four-time winners adjudged most tweeted about IPL team in 2021

The IPL 2021 edition was a hit. It became the first-ever season to be held in two halves after the first leg got interrupted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 virus in India. UAE came forward to host the second and final leg, which saw the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the finale, by 27 runs, to clinch their fourth title.

The Dhoni-led Yellow Army had a tough time in IPL 2020. Being without some of their key players, CSK lost the plot in the initial stages to be reeling behind and didn't qualify for the playoffs for the first-time in the tournament-history. However, Dhoni & Co. recovered in style and played some attractive cricket to lift their fourth IPL championship this year.

CSK have now also gone onto break more records and achieve a new feat as they toppled Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to become the most tweeted about IPL team on Twitter in the calendar year (as per Twitter India).

CSK's official Twitter handle (@ChennaiIPL) was the most tweeted account of an IPL team on the microblogging site this year, followed by the likes of RCB (@rcbtweets), MI (@mipaltan) and RR (@rajasthanroyals).

In addition, Twitter India revealed that the Yellow Army's iconic hashtags #WhistlePodu and #Yellove were the most Tweeted catchphrases in sports this year. Not only this, the CSK captain and veteran wicketkeeper Dhoni attained the second spot after RCB's former captain Kohli in the list of most tweeted about Indian athletes on the social media platform in 2021.

Talking about IPL 2022, the upcoming edition will see two more teams -- in the form of Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- join the eight existing franchises. Prior to the season, a mega auction is set to be held early next year (in January).